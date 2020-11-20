Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive in a bike lane?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: am I allowed to drive in a bike lane in order to turn right?
"A good rule of thumb as a driver is if there is a solid white line, whether it be an edge line or a bicycle lane: you shall not cross over that line," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"The only time a driver is permitted by law to enter into that bicycle lane is if they are making a parking maneuver entering or leaving the roadway, or if they are approaching an intersection and need to execute a right turn, they can enter that bicycle lane within 200 feet of the intersection, but not prior."
"Oftentimes a roadway indicates where that 200 foot mark is and the white line for that bicycle lane will be broken and dashed. If you're approaching an intersection within 200 feet, and you need to execute a right turn and there's a bicyclist who's already established in that bike lane, that bicyclist has the right of way and you need to yield to that bicyclist before you enter that bike lane," he explained.
