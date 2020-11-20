Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive in a bike lane?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: am I allowed to drive in a bike lane in order to turn right?

"A good rule of thumb as a driver is if there is a solid white line, whether it be an edge line or a bicycle lane: you shall not cross over that line," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"The only time a driver is permitted by law to enter into that bicycle lane is if they are making a parking maneuver entering or leaving the roadway, or if they are approaching an intersection and need to execute a right turn, they can enter that bicycle lane within 200 feet of the intersection, but not prior."

"Oftentimes a roadway indicates where that 200 foot mark is and the white line for that bicycle lane will be broken and dashed. If you're approaching an intersection within 200 feet, and you need to execute a right turn and there's a bicyclist who's already established in that bike lane, that bicyclist has the right of way and you need to yield to that bicyclist before you enter that bike lane," he explained.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: When there are lane closures, when do I have to merge?
Know the Road: Can I switch lanes during a turn?
Know the Road: If I forget my driver's license, would a picture work?
Know the Road: Are you legally allowed to pass someone on the right?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News