Know the Road with the CHP: Are cyclists allowed to ride their bikes on a highway?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: are cyclists legally allowed to ride their bikes on the highway? What about a freeway?

"Can bicyclists ride upon the highway? Absolutely they can," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "The vehicle code says that they have to ride to the rightmost portion of the roadway, and they have to ride in a single file line, unless they are overtaking and passing a slower-moving bicyclist, or if there's a traffic hazard that requires them to move away from the right side of the roadway."

"As a driver when you approach a group of bicyclists, you are required by law to give them three feet of cushion as you pass by. The only time a bicyclist is not allowed to ride upon the highway will be a situation such as a freeway, where it is clearly marked no pedestrians or bicyclists are allowed," Pennings explained.

"There are rare occasions in our state where bicyclists are allowed on the freeway. These situations are in such instances where there's no clear and obvious direct route to two different locations, other than the freeway."

