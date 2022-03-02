drought

Ag industry lost estimated $1 billion due to drought, report says

Ag industry lost estimated $1 billion due to drought, report says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new report estimates the agriculture industry lost more than $1 billion due to the drought in 2021.

Researchers at UC Merced conducted the report. They developed preliminary economic impacts estimates using surveys, hydrological information reviews, and remote sensing data gathered from different areas, including the Central Valley.

Comparing them to average conditions and the 2012-2016 drought, researchers also estimate the drought caused the loss of more than 8,700 jobs.

Researchers are now pushing for better tools to anticipate drought while minimizing the socio-economic impacts, including higher prices at the grocery store.

VIDEO: Water officials warn low Sierra snowpack level is 'one step short of catastrophe'

Drought-stricken California's snowpack is far below average after two historically dry months that reversed gains from storms late last year.



