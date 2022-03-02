Ag industry lost estimated $1 billion due to drought, report says

Researchers at UC Merced conducted the report. They developed preliminary economic impacts estimates using surveys, hydrological information reviews, and remote sensing data gathered from different areas, including the Central Valley.
Comparing them to average conditions and the 2012-2016 drought, researchers also estimate the drought caused the loss of more than 8,700 jobs.
Researchers are now pushing for better tools to anticipate drought while minimizing the socio-economic impacts, including higher prices at the grocery store.
