California's drought far from over even after strong storm, experts say

Officials say we need to have several good wet seasons in a row to recover.
By ABC30.Com Staff
California's drought far from over even after storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rain from Monday's storm is not expected to have a significant impact on California's statewide drought crisis, experts say.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say the drought is far from over.

The latest maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows just how dry California is currently.



Every part of the state is classified as in a drought.

More than 85% of the state is suffering through extreme drought conditions.

Nearly half the state is under an exceptional drought status, the worst category, including the entirety of Central California.

Officials say we need to have several good wet seasons in a row to recover.

