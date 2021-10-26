California's drought far from over even after strong storm, experts say

RELATED: NOAA winter forecast predicts drought will continue or worsen in parts of CA
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say the drought is far from over.
The latest maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows just how dry California is currently.
Every part of the state is classified as in a drought.
More than 85% of the state is suffering through extreme drought conditions.
RELATED: All counties in CA now under drought emergency declaration, but no water saving mandates from Newsom
Nearly half the state is under an exceptional drought status, the worst category, including the entirety of Central California.
Officials say we need to have several good wet seasons in a row to recover.