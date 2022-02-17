water

Merced Irrigation District expects low water allocations due to drought

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Growers in the North Valley are bracing low water allocations this year.

The Merced Irrigation District says due to the dry season, its board may have to make some "difficult decisions" in the coming weeks.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, the district says farmers falling under Class One may receive slightly more than a one-acre foot of surface water.

Water allocation is based on factors like snow levels in the Sierra and the amount of water stored in Lake McClure when the season begins.

The lake is around 28% full, half of its historical average for this time of year.

No final decisions were made, and the irrigation season will not begin before March 1st.
merced county water agriculture california water drought
