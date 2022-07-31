2 hospitalized after being pulled from northeast Fresno pond

Two people were pulled from a pond off the San Joaquin River in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were pulled from a pond off the San Joaquin River in northeast Fresno.

It happened at Fort Washington Beach, just west of Friant Road.

First responders were called out around 12:40 Saturday afternoon.

Fresno Police say initial reports are that a young boy went into the water and didn't come back up. A man then went in after him and also didn't return to the surface.

Fresno Fire says it was an 8-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Divers went into the water to try to find them, but say murky water made seeing anything virtually impossible.

Rescuers had to feel around for the two victims and eventually found them in grass at the bottom of the pond about an hour later.

Both were rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the two is unknown.

Officials are reminding people that bodies of water can have fast currents or other vegetation that people can become trapped in.

They suggest anyone getting in the water wear a life jacket.