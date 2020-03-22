Porterville

Porterville Police: Suspects were high during drug house bust

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police made several arrests in a drug house bust Saturday morning.

Officers say they were tipped off about a suspicious house on Second near Belleview.

Police found five suspects using meth when they entered the home.

Officers say four of the five suspects were actually high when police raided the home and made arrests.

The suspects range in age from 23 to 59, and they've all been booked into jail on various drug-related charges.
