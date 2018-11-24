CAR CRASH

Drunk driver crashes into pickup truck while being pulled over for driving without lights

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Madera Police Department caught a drunk driver crashing into a pickup truck when they tried to pull her over for driving without lights.

Dashcam video shows the woman pass the officer at Lake Street and Yosemite and then you see him make a U-turn for a traffic stop.

But just as he turned on his emergency lights, she rear-ended the pickup truck in front of her.

Police say the driver was Brianna Cruz and her blood alcohol content was more than three times over the legal limit, so they arrested her for DUI.

The pickup driver is okay.
