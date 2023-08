Crews are working to contain the Dry Creek Complex Fire in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry Creek Complex Fire burning in Tulare County has been 60 percent contained and has burned around 441 acres as of Saturday night.

Seven small fires broke out near the Dry Creek Preserve Thursday morning.

Some merged and others were knocked down.

Dry Creek Road remains closed from Lomitas to Stagecoach Drive in Badger.

There are no evacuations at this time.

