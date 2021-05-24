dui crash

1 arrested, 2 injured in DUI crash in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were injured after an alleged DUI driver crashed into his vehicle in west central Fresno on Sunday night.

It happened before 10:00 pm on westbound Highway 180 at Brawley Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say a Toyota pickup was westbound on the highway. The driver was about to go on a green light when a Chevy Sonic rear-ended them.

Two men in the pickup were hurt. The driver was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with complaints of chest pain and a nosebleed.

His passenger refused treatment.

CHP officers arrested the driver of the Chevy for driving under the influence.

