1 arrested, 2 injured in DUI crash in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were injured after an alleged DUI driver crashed into his vehicle in west central Fresno on Sunday night.It happened before 10:00 pm on westbound Highway 180 at Brawley Avenue.California Highway Patrol officers say a Toyota pickup was westbound on the highway. The driver was about to go on a green light when a Chevy Sonic rear-ended them.Two men in the pickup were hurt. The driver was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with complaints of chest pain and a nosebleed.His passenger refused treatment.CHP officers arrested the driver of the Chevy for driving under the influence.