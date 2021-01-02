Society

New Dutch Bros location opens in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia's first Dutch Bros has officially opened this week.

The company says they are excited to bring killer coffee and outstanding customer service to the South Valley.

The drive-through store offers a variety of coffees and other concoctions, such as a Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and a private label energy drink.

Store operator Kai Hodges says the store opened at 5 am Thursday, but cars were already lining up at 4.

"I think everyone in Visalia is ready for us to be here, so definitely really excited to see the support from the community and just ready to serve them," Hodges said.

Dutch Bros, which is based in Oregon, says the new Visalia location is their 440th store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliabusinesscoffee
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
Fresno Co. health officials preparing for wave of COVID cases after holiday gatherings
Multiple people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
2 men shot in Fresno's first homicides of 2021 identified
Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
6 stabbed at New Year's Eve party in Hanford, police say
Show More
Many take to Woodward Park with New Year's Resolutions in mind
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno Fairgrounds sit quiet with Hmong New Year event canceled
Peoples Church moving exclusively to online services to start 2021
More TOP STORIES News