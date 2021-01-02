New Dutch Bros location opens in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia's first Dutch Bros has officially opened this week.The company says they are excited to bring killer coffee and outstanding customer service to the South Valley.The drive-through store offers a variety of coffees and other concoctions, such as a Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and a private label energy drink.Store operator Kai Hodges says the store opened at 5 am Thursday, but cars were already lining up at 4."I think everyone in Visalia is ready for us to be here, so definitely really excited to see the support from the community and just ready to serve them," Hodges said.Dutch Bros, which is based in Oregon, says the new Visalia location is their 440th store.