Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville to remain closed until June 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The closure of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is being extended until June 15, casino officials announced earlier this week.The decision comes after the Tule River Tribal Council elected last month to close the casino until the beginning of next month.The council says the closure is for the safety of its employees and guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.It said it looks forward to reopening the casino as soon as possible when it's safe to do so.