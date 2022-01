FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man to death in east central Fresno.It happened before 11:30 on Sunday night on Rabe and Hedges - that's near Olive and Cedar.Officers say a driver spotted 24-year-old Adam Contreras lifeless on the street.He'd been shot in the upper body.Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.