fraud

EDD fraud: CA woman's stolen information used to collect thousands in unemployment benefits

A Riverside mother is hoping that store surveillance video of a theft will produce a suspect and raise awareness about a new fraud sweeping the country.
By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Southern California woman is hoping that store surveillance video of a theft will produce a suspect and raise awareness about a new fraud sweeping the country.

The woman had $500 cash, her ID and her social security card inside the pocketbook which was lifted from a counter at a San Bernardino discount store.

"I could barely afford anything as it is. And I work two jobs and it is hard," says Erika, who didn't want to use her last name for fear that the thief would seek revenge for being outed.

Erika's Facebook post went viral as she learned she had become a victim of a more serious fraud.

Erika and her sister contacted the Employment Development Department and learned that her ID and social security number had been used to apply for unemployment benefits. They say that according to a hotline operator, a fraudster had collected thousands of dollars in a matter of weeks.

If identity thieves have a significant amount of information, claims can still be processed and paid out before the scam is uncovered, according to an EDD spokesperson.
EDD fraud is growing as criminals find new tricks to get personal information. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer underscores the fraud warnings issued by the IRS, the Social Security Administration and the Federal Trade Commission about the swindle that is happening across the country.

"Victims may not even learn they were targeted until they apply for unemployment benefits themselves or get a bill from the IRS for taxes they owe on benefits they never received," says Feuer.

The Facebook post had an impact. To Erika's amazement, before the San Bernardino Police Department even started on an investigation, her cards were returned in the mail.

"What the heck? What happened? They said 'They returned your ID, social and your cards, just not the wallet.' I was like, wow. Social media did work," says Erika.

To help her recover, a GoFundMe page was set up: "Help Replace Single Mom's Wallet." Even though she works seven days a week at two jobs, she says she can't earn her way out of this one.

Erika says she's baffled at how the scammers were able to get EDD funds so fast. She says her mother filed for benefits months ago with a legitimate claim but so far has not received a penny.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaemploymentcoronavirustechnologyfraudunemploymentcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRAUD
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Inside Lori Loughlin & husband's guilty plea in college admissions scam
Man used stolen credit cards at Clovis Target, police say
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immanuel Schools warned of legal actions if students attend in person
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle pile-up crash in north Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California chars 10,500 acres
Man severely burned in fiery rollover crash in Fresno County
Firefighters working to contain ammonia leak at Orosi business
Show More
Fresno Unified board votes to extend trustee Terry Slatic's censure
35-year-old man drowns in Lake Kaweah
Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning building
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
CA bill that would stiffen penalty for hit-and-run drivers doesn't pass into law
More TOP STORIES News