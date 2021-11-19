unemployment California

100,000 Californians may be eligible to claim EDD benefits under new rules

EMBED <>More Videos

100K Californians may now be able to claim EDD benefits

SAN FRANCISCO -- About 100,000 Californians who were previously denied unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance could now be getting them.

Under new federal rules, the claimants will qualify if they were denied for one of the following three reasons:


  • You refused to work for an employer who violated COVID-19 safety standards.

  • You were laid off or had your hours cut because of COVID-19.

  • You were a school employee whose work schedule was affected by the pandemic.



Starting today, the Employee Development Department will send out emails and text messages to those who qualify.

Related stories and videos:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomoneycoronavirus californiaunemployment californiaunemploymentcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
California unemployment crisis: Calamity at the EDD
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
California jobless rate falls in October as hiring picks up
Self-employed must prove they deserved EDD benefits or pay it all back
Lost your health insurance due to COVID? Here's where to find help
Federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News