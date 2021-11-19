100,000 Californians may be eligible to claim EDD benefits under new rules

Under new federal rules, the claimants will qualify if they were denied for one of the following three reasons:
- You refused to work for an employer who violated COVID-19 safety standards.
- You were laid off or had your hours cut because of COVID-19.
- You were a school employee whose work schedule was affected by the pandemic.
Starting today, the Employee Development Department will send out emails and text messages to those who qualify.
Related stories and videos:
- Nearly 1M self-employed suddenly required to prove they deserved EDD benefits or pay it all back
- Bay Area mom waits 6 months to get EDD benefits, thousands more in same situation
- EDD admits to waiting on man's unemployment claim so long, it was rejected
- Setting up direct deposit for unemployment benefits could take years, EDD says
- Unemployment in California: EDD still won't pay benefits long after man verifies ID, wins appeal