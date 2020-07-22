Local schools making preparations for remote learning for upcoming school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Fresno County can expect to be connecting with their teachers through computers and iPads in just a few weeks.Only this school year, the expectation and grading system will be far more stringent than it was when the pandemic began in March."What's really important this time around is the accountability for students and teachers on instructional minutes," said Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino. "Instructional minutes aren't the teacher being in front of the students. It's more about how long would it take to complete that lesson."Teachers will be reporting back how long certain assignments should take students to complete. The time students are engaged in active learning- not just logged in- will also be monitored.At Clovis Unified, students in intermediate and high schools can expect class schedules, just like they would at the beginning of each school year.Not only will classes will be held virtually, but live by many teachers. This provides the opportunity for students to ask questions and interact as they learn."We're really building a model that we recognize and certainly hope will morph into an in class, in-person model at some point in the year as conditions change," says Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified School District.Meaningful instruction are the words from Gov. Gavin Newsom as he discussed what online school should include. He expects teachers, parents and students to be more organized and better prepared for the start of classes unlike several months ago.Already, many local teachers are figuring out ways to keep students more interested and attentive through a computer screen.The guidance and direction from state leaders is being followed by local school districts who have few choices in California counties, like Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera and Merced Counties, where the virus continues to be a problem.Communication will be key for administrators, teachers, parents and students.Clovis Unified is hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday night at 5 p.m. on it's YouTube Channel to answer questions and concerns from parents.