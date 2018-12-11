EDUCATION

30 students sign up to be teachers with the Fresno Unified School District

EMBED </>More Videos

It was like a high school athlete signing day, but in this case, they were committing to teaching at the district.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a monumental morning for a group of student teachers.

They took the next big step in their career and made it official by signing on to the Fresno Unified School District.

It was like a high school athlete signing day, but in this case, they were committing to teaching at the district. This is the first year they could do this.

"This is a chance to tell people on the front end, you matter and we love you, you are highly valued," said Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified School District Superintendent.

Gabby Andrade-Stone is among the group of more than 30 joining the district. She is currently a senior at Fresno State and teaching at Wishon Elementary.

"I wanted to work in Fresno Unified, my whole family has been in Fresno Unified, so I am continuing the tradition," said Andrade-Stone.

She'll be teaching special education. She knew this was the right path after working with a deaf student.

"He totally just changed my life, it was awesome to work with him and just see how he grew," she said.

Mary Sandoval is also signing on. Her passion lies in dual language immersion.

"I was introduced to the dual immersion program as a substitute teacher," said Sandoval. "I thought wow, I think this is for me."

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson says they may face a teacher shortage very soon. Their teacher signing day will help counteract that.

"Across the nation, there is going to be a teacher shortage as the baby boomer generation starts aging out and we are in high need of teachers," said Nelson.

Students teachers will have the opportunity to be substituted until they get hired at a school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districtFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Central Valley Promise' program aims to provide students with free community college
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
Boy who had hair forcibly cut 'absolutely terrified', may sue Visalia teacher, says lawyer
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
More education
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
'Central Valley Promise' program aims to provide students with free community college
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
Straight A's don't lead to career success: Wharton professor
More Education
Top Stories
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
'Central Valley Promise' program aims to provide students with free community college
Police report reveals new information about Visalia teacher who cut student's hair
Congressman-elect T.J. Cox discusses dramatic turnaround from election night with 862 vote win
Fresno State professor invents device for patients with hand tremors
Mariposa County receives funding for road damage caused by storms
Jailhouse fight could prove lie by murder defendant
Flu shots urged before season peaks
Show More
Failure is apart of life. How to help your kids bounce back when they mess up
Man to face charges after shootout that killed K-9 Bane
Is a diverse diet better for you? One research review says not necessarily
Driver injured after smashing into fire hydrant in north Fresno
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
More News