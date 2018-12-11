30 students sign up to be teachers with the Fresno Unified School District

It was a monumental morning for a group of student teachers.They took the next big step in their career and made it official by signing on to the Fresno Unified School District.It was like a high school athlete signing day, but in this case, they were committing to teaching at the district. This is the first year they could do this."This is a chance to tell people on the front end, you matter and we love you, you are highly valued," said Bob Nelson, Fresno Unified School District Superintendent.Gabby Andrade-Stone is among the group of more than 30 joining the district. She is currently a senior at Fresno State and teaching at Wishon Elementary."I wanted to work in Fresno Unified, my whole family has been in Fresno Unified, so I am continuing the tradition," said Andrade-Stone.She'll be teaching special education. She knew this was the right path after working with a deaf student."He totally just changed my life, it was awesome to work with him and just see how he grew," she said.Mary Sandoval is also signing on. Her passion lies in dual language immersion."I was introduced to the dual immersion program as a substitute teacher," said Sandoval. "I thought wow, I think this is for me."Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson says they may face a teacher shortage very soon. Their teacher signing day will help counteract that."Across the nation, there is going to be a teacher shortage as the baby boomer generation starts aging out and we are in high need of teachers," said Nelson.Students teachers will have the opportunity to be substituted until they get hired at a school.