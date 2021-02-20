Bay Area: School district's entire board resigns after hot mic captures offensive comments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10350162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education members were caught on video making inappropriate remarks about parents.

OAKLEY, Calif. -- The Oakley Union Elementary School District announced on Friday that its entire school board has submitted their resignations from their positions after offensive comments were caught on tape.The district says board members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito, Richie Masadas and Lisa Brizendine resigned.Superintendent Greg Hetrick released a statement that read in part:The statement continues:The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees resigned earlier Friday.Lisa Brizendine and other members were caught on video making disparaging comments about parents during an online meeting they thought was private.Brizendine has since been removed from the district's website. Parents want the entire board to step down or be recalled. The Superintendent issued an apology on Thursday.