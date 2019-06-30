central unified school district

Fresno's Central Unified School District breaks ground on new high school

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified School District is gearing up to build a new high school on an empty plot of land near Ashlan and Grantland.



Linda Gutierrez has a daughter who will eventually attend the new high school and is excited about construction.

"We have always been known as forgotten Fresno; now we are going to have this state of the art high school that is going to bring the community even closer," Gutierrez.

Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said the ceremony was held on Saturday morning so the community could attend.

Dozens of parents, kids, and neighbors came out to mark the start of a new beginning.

Also showing their support for the new school were Congressman Jim Costa, Assemblymen Jim Patterson and Joaquin Arambula, Fresno City Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias, Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino, educational leaders from throughout Fresno County, the Central Unified Board of Trustees, and district administration and staff.

"This is great; this is what we are about, our community is very much involved in our schools," Alvarado said.

The new school does not have a name yet, but we learned today what it would offer.

The first phase of the construction, which totals 231,734 square feet, will include three two-story classroom buildings, an administration building, a building containing two gyms, a locker room building, kitchen, campus mall, ball fields, tennis courts, and exterior basketball courts.

"We are just excited about all the program and all the activities that are going to be coming to the community," Gutierrez said.

Construction will take about two years at a price tag of over 100 million dollars. Alvarado announced Harris Construction won the bid and is tasked with building the high school. Crews will start construction on the school this fall that's also when the district's high school transition committee will get down to business.

"Through that committee, there will be a lot of decisions made as to the name of the school, the mascot, the colors, and the academic program," Alvarado said. "I'm looking forward to that process."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno northwesteducationschoolsschoolconstructioncentral unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENTRAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Central Unified School District preparing children for kindergarten
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
One of the Valley's largest school districts is celebrating a huge achievement in the classroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News