Construction on Fresno State's new student union progressing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students will soon have a new building to meet, study and relax between classes.Significant progress has been made on the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.Staff, students and construction workers celebrated a major milestone as campus community members put their signatures on the very last beam at the construction site.The beam was then raised into the building's highest position on Friday morning.The ceremony commemorates the progress of the structure as it begins to take shape.The Resnick Student Union is expected to be completed and open by the fall of 2022.