fresno state

Construction on Fresno State's new student union progressing

The Resnick Student Union is expected to be completed and open by the fall of 2022.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students will soon have a new building to meet, study and relax between classes.

Significant progress has been made on the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.

Staff, students and construction workers celebrated a major milestone as campus community members put their signatures on the very last beam at the construction site.

RELATED: Construction begins on new Fresno State student union building

The beam was then raised into the building's highest position on Friday morning.

The ceremony commemorates the progress of the structure as it begins to take shape.

RELATED: Hundreds attend groundbreaking ceremony for new Fresno State student union, including couple who donated $10 million

The Resnick Student Union is expected to be completed and open by the fall of 2022.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno northeastfresnofresno stateeducationconstructioncollege
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Young Asian Americans speak up against violence
Fresno State plans modified in-person commencements
Fresno State to hold virtual commencement ceremony
Fresno State starts construction on new greenhouse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A football tribute to Hanford siblings killed in stabbing
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Woman stabbed during fight in downtown Fresno
Mayor Dyer cleaning up homeless encampments
Show More
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
How UCSF Fresno saved a COVID patient's life
CalViva Health warns members of data breach
Brewery owners file appeal to stop Tower Theatre sale
SW Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet
More TOP STORIES News