Dos Palos students duct tape principal to wall - as their reward

Students in the North Valley earned a fun reward on Thursday for a successful fundraiser.The children at Dos Palos Elementary School were allowed to help tape their principal, Mrs. Grijalva, to a wall!The kids raised an incredible $21,000 through their "Stallions Walk-a-Thon" which was organized by the parent club.The money will be used toward renovating the playground.The goal is to partner with the district to purchase new equipment and add paintings and activities that will help the children learn outside of the classroom as well.Staff members say Thursday's reward was a big hit with all of the students, and the principal was a great sport!