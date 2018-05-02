EDUCATION

Seven employees hired to be the first at new Madera County elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

Seven new Chawanakee Unified School District employees will be the first to work in a new elementary school set to open this fall. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Seven new Chawanakee Unified School District employees will be the first to work in a new Madera County elementary school set to open this fall.

"To be sitting behind this table and signing my contract and being part of the team is so exciting. I'm honored," new Hillside teacher Brooklynn Fuson said.

A principal, four teachers, and a custodian signed their contracts at the construction site of Hillside Elementary School.

Fuson said she's going to be teaching second and third graders when the school opens this fall.

"I'm hoping to instill that technology opens up a brand new world, because we are in a such a tech-based world. The skills they learn now, they're going to carry their entire life."

The elementary school will be one of the first projects to open up in the Tesoro Viejo master-planned community.

When it opens the school will have just four classrooms: a transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classroom, a second and third-grade classroom, a fourth and fifth-grade classroom, and a sixth, seventh and eighth-grade classroom.

"We have four teachers on board right now and if the number of students come in that we need to open more classrooms, we'll add more teachers as the year goes on," Chawanakee Unified Superintendent Darren Sylvia said.

Along with classrooms, the campus will have open learning spaces. The school will also have a strong focus on all things science and technology as students follow a STEM curriculum.

Amanda Henson's daughter is already enrolled in kindergarten. She was able to meet her daughter's teacher at the signing ceremony.

"When I started reading about it and what their mission is, it coincided with my goals for her in school. It worked out perfectly."

Three school buildings will open in August. The rest of the school facilities are expected to open their doors by the end of the year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationschoolMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News