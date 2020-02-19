education

Fresno State professor credits college with saving his life

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno State professor is sharing his story on how he overcame all the odds and finished his education. He credits his college education with saving his life and is now paying it forward.

Marcus Shaw said he never considered college as a kid.

"I grew up at 16 selling drugs like all these different things, really rough, I was in juvenile hall when I was 17," Shaw said.

Raised by missionary parents, he moved to Merced when he was young, after spending ten years outside the country.

The former street kid was nearly kicked out of school as a junior and landed in continuation school before getting a somber reality check.

"One of my best friends was murdered," Shaw said. "That made me really want to get my life together."

It was a financial aid application that made him consider college for the first time. Marcus was accepted into California State University, Stanislaus and turned his life around. He even mentored younger students in the community for one of his classes.

"That mentoring class changed me because I realized I could impact other people no matter how hard my background was," he said.

He graduated with a Bachelor's in sociology before going for his Master's at UC Merced, finally becoming the first student to graduate with a Doctorate in Sociology from the same university.

"I always tell people, college saved my life," Shaw said. "If I didn't get into college, it would have been totally different."

Now a criminology professor at Fresno State, he's teaching his students to do the same.

"Now, my students have to go out and mentor a kid in the community," he said. "It's good for my students. They start to take themselves seriously. They see they can help."

"To stay in school is often something they really have to commit to," said Dr. Emma Hughes, Criminology Chair at Fresno State. "Marcus shows that it's worth it. Whether they want to be professors or not, it shows that the power of education can transform a life and give it a new direction."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Purse lost in 1957 found in middle school, returned to family
After-school boxing program helps students stay on track
Fresno 4th graders create mosaic for Black History Month
Merced County students get glimpse at working in courtroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Porterville and Tulare County firefighters battling fire at Porterville library
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
24-year-old identified as victim of deadly shooting in northwest Fresno
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
Show More
Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
Man accused of targeting ex-girlfriend in downtown Fresno to be sentenced
Man with autism has specially-designed trike stolen in SE Fresno
Portions of the Valley in moderate drought conditions
More TOP STORIES News