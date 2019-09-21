Fresno State unveils new Mobile Tiny Office for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's newest addition to campus is all about convenience. The Mobile Student Services Tiny Office is designed to provide easily accessible student services wherever they're needed."We can meet students where they are. That was the whole purpose of this project," said Student Life Coordinator Jerry Gomez.The 150-square-foot mobile space was unveiled earlier this week and is designed to provide students with what they need wherever they need it."We can do anything from flu shots, provide one-on-one counseling advice, financial aid counseling, career, anything," Gomez continued.The office will serve multiple functions, but the most important is meeting students where they're at."Very often I won't go to school events because it's not in my path," explained Fresno State Student Morgan Britter. "With this, it's where I'm going to be."Right now, the staff is asking students for their input on what space should be and Britter says she has one idea in mind."I would love for them to decorate it for holidays," added Britter. "I would love to see a Christmas tree!"Staff says they hope to put the office to use in the next 2 weeks.