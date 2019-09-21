education

Fresno State unveils new Mobile Tiny Office for students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's newest addition to campus is all about convenience. The Mobile Student Services Tiny Office is designed to provide easily accessible student services wherever they're needed.

"We can meet students where they are. That was the whole purpose of this project," said Student Life Coordinator Jerry Gomez.

The 150-square-foot mobile space was unveiled earlier this week and is designed to provide students with what they need wherever they need it.

"We can do anything from flu shots, provide one-on-one counseling advice, financial aid counseling, career, anything," Gomez continued.

The office will serve multiple functions, but the most important is meeting students where they're at.

"Very often I won't go to school events because it's not in my path," explained Fresno State Student Morgan Britter. "With this, it's where I'm going to be."

Right now, the staff is asking students for their input on what space should be and Britter says she has one idea in mind.

"I would love for them to decorate it for holidays," added Britter. "I would love to see a Christmas tree!"

Staff says they hope to put the office to use in the next 2 weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationoffice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Students and staff celebrate 25th anniversary of Huggins Center at Fresno State
State, local leaders tour Merced Unified's CTE programs
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
FUSD asks students and staff to go fragrance free this school year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US to deploy additional troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
First weekend of Hwy 41 construction could impact traffic to weekend events
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Protesters take part in global climate strike in downtown Fresno
Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash, CHP says
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
Show More
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Baby born on 9/19/19 at 9:19 measures 19 inches long
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
More TOP STORIES News