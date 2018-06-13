Fresno Unified adding security cameras district-wide

Fresno Unified is adding 1,400 new security cameras district-wide.Every junior high and high school is already equipped with cameras, but Fresno Unified is moving forward with plans to expand its safety coverage to all 65 elementary schools.The $10 million project is being funded by Measure X and is being done in collaboration with the Fresno Police Department."We want to make sure we're providing the best possible resource to protect our students, staff, and community," FUSD Executive Director of Maintenance and Operations Jason Duke.Fresno Unified's mission to have cameras on every campus sends a strong message to the community as well."The challenge has been not every campus has cameras, and those seem to be the one's burglars target. Going onto the campus committing a burglary and we don't have that video evidence to help us track down where the suspects are or who they are," Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.Every school in Fresno Unified will have the new cameras installed over the next 12 months."Each site has the ability to monitor the cameras themselves. We have a central monitoring station, and when there is a critical situation we will go hands-off, and Fresno PD has access," said Duke.