Hundreds take part in conference hosted by Madera Unified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of school staff members expanded their horizons at a conference held by the Madera Unified School District.The Classified Employee Conference featured workshops with topics ranging from Central Valley gangs to eating healthy and reducing stress, to Graphic Design 101.Organizers say the goal is to support staff members with their personal and professional development."We have phenomenal speakers. Our classified employees will walk away with a wealth of information, whether it be for personal development or learning new skills," said Isabel Barreras, director of Classified Human Resources.Nearly six hundred people took part in the conference from a variety of departments within the district, including maintenance, transportation, nutrition services, and office staff members.