Madera High School choir class starts fundraiser to attend Disney music workshop

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera High School teacher is going above and beyond to introduce his choir class to career fields in the arts.The choir class is raising money to attend a workshop at Disneyland designed to show students what a career in the arts could look like."If I can expose the students to what careers in music look like, where you can go, what your day looks like," explained Madera High School music teacher Jonas Anderson. "The higher the likelihood they'll think of that as an option when they grow up."Many of the students are aspiring young artists."I've been doing music since I was seven," said Senior Matthew Solorio Jr. "Pursuing this is something I really want to do, so having this experience school wise is really fun."Students say Anderson's class shows them all the arts have to offer."I used to think I couldn't sing until my friend Matthew here kept saying you should sing," said Senior Elisha Rodriguez.Now they want to take their skills to the next level. The kids are holding choir concerts and selling snacks all semester. So far they have raised about $2,000 toward their $8,000 goal for 40 students to take a trip to the Disney workshop.They say their biggest inspiration is Mr. Anderson himself."He works really hard as a teacher and makes sure we learn it the right way and don't mess up," added Solorio. "But if we do, he makes sure we know it's ok to mess up because were human.""It's hard to raise up that much money for that many students and the facts he's working really hard just for us to get that experience is pretty amazing," said Freshman Deandra Nunez.To help them on their journey or attend one of their concerts you can email Mr. Anderson at JonasAnderson@Maderausd.org.