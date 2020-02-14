Merced County students get glimpse at working in courtroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the North Valley got a glimpse of what it takes to go to work in a courtroom.The Merced County Office of Education hosted its 4th annual Mock Trial in the Board of Supervisors chambers Thursday.Students from Dos Palos High, Gustine High, and Pacheco High in Los Banos took on a variety of roles, including prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, court clerks, and bailiffs.There were also courtroom artists and journalists.The trial centered around a hypothetical murder case, which was provided by the Constitutional Rights Foundation."As students prepare the trial, they learn how to work together and see if this is a career that they might want in the future," said Stacie Arancibia.Four local attorneys served as presiding judges for the mock trial, and the District Attorney's Office and Bar Association helped with coaching the teams and recruiting volunteers to score the students.An awards ceremony will be held on February 27, and the first-place team will go on to the state finals in Los Angeles next month.