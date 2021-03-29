education

Porterville Unified middle, high school students return to campus

Porterville Unified middle and high school students are back in the classroom for in-person learning.
By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jose Avina had butterflies in his stomach as he returned to Monache High School for the first time in more than a year on Monday.

"I'm a senior so I shouldn't be nervous about coming back but this morning I was just extremely nervous," Avina said. "And I think it's just overwhelming to see a lot of people."

Avina says distance learning was good for his grades, but not so favorable for socializing with friends and teachers.



ASB President Addison Sampietro can relate.

Distance learning was not natural but Monday feels a bit more normal - even with masks and Plexiglas dividers.

"It's so much fun and we actually get to talk to each other now and talk to our teachers," Sampietro said. "I just met my first period teacher that I've had online for the whole year, I finally got to meet him in-person."

On Monday, Porterville Unified middle and high school students were allowed to return for in-person instruction.

Classes take place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings, with distance learning on Wednesdays.

But many students have chosen to continue with full distance learning.

At Monache, around 45% of students are back on campus.

"We're respecting parents' rights to keep their kids home or send them and we are letting them know that they can call and discuss with us if they want to make the transition back to in-person learning," Monache High Principal Eric Barba said.

RELATED: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines found highly effective in CDC study

Elementary schools students also returned for in-person learning on Monday.

They have full days four days a week.

Middle and high schoolers have half days, but senior Sullivan Focke knows any time spent on campus will be well worth it.

"It's definitely going to be interesting being able to say that we were a part of it, especially being a high school senior," Focke said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationportervilleeducationportervillecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Merced Union High brings seniors back to campus
CUSD allowing students to return to campus 4 days a week
SW Fresno residents frustrated over unreliable internet
Construction on Fresno State's new student union progressing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lorenzo's Legacy: Food vendor safety action
CUSD allowing students to return to campus 4 days a week
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Fresno police searching for missing 14-year-old
Many Valley families get a lifeline on rent
Mural project brings awareness and pride to Del Rey
Central California SPCA giving away cat food
Show More
Merced Union High brings seniors back to campus
Valley honors murdered Fresno street vendor
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Man sentenced for helping brother who killed police officer
Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for under 55
More TOP STORIES News