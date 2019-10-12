New app gives local students access to e-books without Fresno County library card

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Library is teaming up with Central Unified and Fresno Unified to make checking out a book easier for students."Getting a library card is sometimes a big deterrent for students to borrowing materials from the library so being able to borrow on this app gives students the opportunity to borrow whatever materials they need," said Rocky Vang with Fresno County Public Library.Thanks to the Sora app K-12 students now have access to thousands of books electronically, including both their schools and the libraries e-book collection."It might be a challenge to get a library card maybe they're separated from the library maybe distance is an obstacle. This way basically the library comes to you," said librarian Thomas Wood.The best part, you can take your books with you on any mobile device."Just download the app log in and you can access the schools eBook collection and the library eBook collection," Wood said. "It's important for kids to start reading out of enjoyment. They tend to read because its a homework assignment but we really want people to just develop a love of reading."This is just the start, with the Fresno County Public Library saying it hopes to expand to more schools in the future.