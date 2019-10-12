fresno county

New app gives local students access to e-books without Fresno County library card

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Library is teaming up with Central Unified and Fresno Unified to make checking out a book easier for students.

"Getting a library card is sometimes a big deterrent for students to borrowing materials from the library so being able to borrow on this app gives students the opportunity to borrow whatever materials they need," said Rocky Vang with Fresno County Public Library.

Thanks to the Sora app K-12 students now have access to thousands of books electronically, including both their schools and the libraries e-book collection.

"It might be a challenge to get a library card maybe they're separated from the library maybe distance is an obstacle. This way basically the library comes to you," said librarian Thomas Wood.

The best part, you can take your books with you on any mobile device.

"Just download the app log in and you can access the schools eBook collection and the library eBook collection," Wood said. "It's important for kids to start reading out of enjoyment. They tend to read because its a homework assignment but we really want people to just develop a love of reading."

This is just the start, with the Fresno County Public Library saying it hopes to expand to more schools in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno countyfresno countyfresno unified school districtapplibrariescentral unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO COUNTY
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Team of the Week: Kingsburg Vikings
Horse trapped in cattle guard rescued in Fresno County
Man shot in the head in Fresno County, deputies say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E: More than 1,800 customers without power in northeast Fresno
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Show More
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
City of Tulare installs stop signs at multiple locations after public requests
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
CHP issues Silver Alert for 78-year-old Porterville man
California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
More TOP STORIES News