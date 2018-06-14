Nintendo consoles to be used in elementary school classrooms

Nintendo is going from the living room to the classroom.It's partnering with education nonprofit Institute of Play to bring some of its products to a hundred elementary school classrooms across the U.S.The goal is to help kids build communication and critical thinking skills in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics-- also known as STEAM.It's offering the 'Switch,' a handheld and home console, and 'LABO Kits,' a series of "do it yourself" projects that allow kids to build things out of cardboard.They include remote-controlled cars, fishing rods and pianos.Interested schools can apply for the program.