Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

A preschool in Hawaii faced a close call when a classroom assistant mistook Pine-Sol for apple juice.An inspection report says the assistant took the Pine-Sol off a kitchen cart while preparing snacks and filled cups with it.A classroom teacher smelled the Pine-Sol and stopped students from drinking it.Emergency crews evaluated three students who took small sips of the cleaning liquid."Stunned. Absolutely stunned. My first reaction is wondering why they would store the two in the same part of the building," parent Andrea Ganote said.The Hawaii Health Department says each year about a dozen people accidentally ingest Pine-Sol; half of them are children.------