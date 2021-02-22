Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The small groups of students who returned to campus represent a big step forward for Fresno Unified."So every elementary school has about 30 students and staff members to support them and then at our high schools, that was a little more expanded by anywhere from 40-50 kids at every one of our high schools," says FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.The district's reopening plan isn't contingent on having everyone vaccinated.But a random surveillance testing program targeting 10% of employees will help the district meet a Fresno County Health Department requirement."That random surveillance testing allows us to better track the asymptomatic cases amongst our team and in turn, it will allow us to slow the spread of COVID-19," Nelson said.Fresno Unified has partnered with United Health Centers on the twice a month testing."We are really in an exciting time because this is indicative of us getting back some normalcy," says FUSD School Board Member Veva Islas. "Setting up these protocols and procedures is going to be what eventually allows us to ramp up to be able to test more."Next week, several teachers will return to simultaneously teach kids in class and on-line at the same time.Then on March 8, over 400 more teachers will come back to campuses to assist students with their lessons.