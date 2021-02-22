fresno unified school district

Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses

Fresno Unified will bring small cohorts of students back to the classroom starting Monday.
By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The small groups of students who returned to campus represent a big step forward for Fresno Unified.

"So every elementary school has about 30 students and staff members to support them and then at our high schools, that was a little more expanded by anywhere from 40-50 kids at every one of our high schools," says FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.


The district's reopening plan isn't contingent on having everyone vaccinated.

RELATED: City vs. FUSD lawsuit dead on arrival, claims of hypocrisy countered by FUSD chief

But a random surveillance testing program targeting 10% of employees will help the district meet a Fresno County Health Department requirement.

"That random surveillance testing allows us to better track the asymptomatic cases amongst our team and in turn, it will allow us to slow the spread of COVID-19," Nelson said.

Fresno Unified has partnered with United Health Centers on the twice a month testing.


"We are really in an exciting time because this is indicative of us getting back some normalcy," says FUSD School Board Member Veva Islas. "Setting up these protocols and procedures is going to be what eventually allows us to ramp up to be able to test more."

Next week, several teachers will return to simultaneously teach kids in class and on-line at the same time.

RELATED: More Central Valley schools bring back students for in-person learning this week

Then on March 8, over 400 more teachers will come back to campuses to assist students with their lessons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationschoolsfresno unified school districtonline learningcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Discipline in distance learning, how teachers keep students on task
City vs. FUSD lawsuit dead on arrival, claims of hypocrisy countered by FUSD chief
Free meals are being given away at different Fresno schools
Fresno Unified building Esports arena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34k COVID vaccines to be sent to Central Valley, Newsom says
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school
State lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments for 5.7M Californians
More Valley schools to bring students back to campus this week
Fresno Police arrest DUI driver they say injured woman and her 3-year-old twins
Clovis soccer team stranded in TX winter storms returns to Central CA
Show More
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
32-year-old man shoots and kills dad at Woodlake home, sheriff's office says
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
More TOP STORIES News