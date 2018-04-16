ART

Students commemorating 75th anniversary of Japanese incarceration with art

EMBED </>More Videos

The students who are part of the Art Venture Program at their school spent the day at Woodward Park's Shinzen Garden. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students at McLane High school are using the power of art to commemorate the victims of the Japanese incarceration during World War II.

The students who are part of the Art Venture Program at their school spent the day at Woodward Park's Shinzen Garden to display the art they created.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans.

As a part of the project, hundreds of students interviewed survivors of the incarceration and told their stories with different pieces of art.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationartWorld War IIFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART
Robin Williams' collection of art, memorabilia to be auctioned off
New exhibit at the Big Fresno Fair
Eyes of Robin Williams grace San Francisco's Market Street
Fresno middle school inspiring young girls with inspirational sayings
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More art
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News