Students commemorating 75th anniversary of Japanese incarceration with art

Students at McLane High school are using the power of art to commemorate the victims of the Japanese incarceration during World War II.The students who are part of the Art Venture Program at their school spent the day at Woodward Park's Shinzen Garden to display the art they created.This year is the 75th anniversary of the incarceration of Japanese-Americans.As a part of the project, hundreds of students interviewed survivors of the incarceration and told their stories with different pieces of art.