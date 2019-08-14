Selma Unified School Distirct has some new things in store for students

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A thunderous welcome back to school for Selma High School students Tuesday morning as their band greeted them. Positive messages were drawn on the ground in chalk. Hundreds made their way back on to campus excited about what the new school year holds for them."All the sports and everything, it's my last year and we are going all out," said senior Erick Santiago."I am looking forward to helping people get out of their comfort zones, especially freshman," said senior Sega Moreno.One of the most, if not the most anticipated is the high school'ss new Football stadium."I just want it to be done already because it is taking forever and I just want to play on it," said Moreno.The project is about 50 years in the making, costing about $10 million dollars and funded by Measure O. An all-weather track, open to the community and a weight room will accompany it."We are all watching the clock and waiting for our stadium to open here at the high school," said Selma Unified Superintendent Dr. Tanya Fisher.Due to some delays, it won't be completed until October, but that's not the only new addition. Security has been upgraded district-wide. At the Selma High, they now have 12 additional cameras and are moving toward a more closed campus."The main thing is that it is really ensuring a safe learning environment so our students can be successful," said Principal Guillermo Lopez. "Security is definitely a big piece for us. The cameras are going to be very helpful."Academically, a teacher pathway has been added at Selma High along with a strengthened manufacturing program. Robotics and video production classes are also in the works. This year they are also putting an emphasis on mental health, across all 13 schools in the district."We want to make sure that we are connecting with students because research is clear when students feel connected, they learn better, they engage better and they thrive," said Fisher.