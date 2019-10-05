homecoming

VIDEO: Valley student diagnosed with genetic intellectual disorder named Homecoming King

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Liberty High School in Madera has named a Homecoming King!

Senior Max Wheeler took home the title during the game between Liberty High School against Yosemite on Friday night.

Max is diagnosed with Fragile X, a genetic intellectual disability.

Liberty High tells Action News that Max is involved in Best Buddies and has been on the cheer squad for all four years of high school.

Max plans to continue his education after high school, coach the cheer squad and then eventually become a country star.

Congratulations to all of the Homecoming Court!
