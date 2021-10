FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that left one person dead in Fresno County on Thursday morning.It happened just after 6:30 am on Elm Avenue north of Manning Avenue, south of Easton.Investigators believe the woman tried to make a U-turn when she lost control of the vehicle. The victim tried to get out, but the car crashed into a tree, leaving the driver pinned between her car and the door.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The CHP is working to determine whether the driver may have suffered a medical emergency. Her name has not been released.