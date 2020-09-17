Fresno Police identify alleged killer of 19-year-old boy shot while playing video games

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police continue the search for a murder suspect wanted for killing 19-year-old Enrique Vega last year.Vega was shot through his bedroom window while playing video games at his central Fresno home on Tyler and Clark.Investigators have now identified the suspected shooter as 24-year-old Khalif Jones, a known gang member.Jones is considered to be "armed and dangerous" and has a murder warrant for his arrest.Officers believe Jones is traveling between Las Vegas and Sacramento to stay away from local police.Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 4-9-8 STOP.