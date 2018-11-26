NEW YORK --Alec Baldwin appeared in a New York City courtroom Monday after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.
The 60-year-old actor was arraigned on misdemeanor and violation-level charges.
Baldwin, in black rimmed glasses, walked slowly and said nothing as he entered and exited the brief court appearance. He has said any assertion that he punched anyone over a parking spot is false.
Baldwin was arrested on November 2 after police were told a driver pulled into a Manhattan parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.
The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.
Baldwin later tweeted the episode was "egregiously misstated."
1- Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018
However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.
I wanted to go on the record stating as much.
I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative
2- negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.— HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018
Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.
Police arrested him on assault and harassment charges, but prosecutors downgraded them Monday to attempted assault and harassment.
"Mr. Baldwin is a public figure whose reputation has been damaged by media reports that claim that he punched a man on a New York City street," said his lawyer, Alan Abramson, after court. "There is incontrovertible video evidence that has been turned over to the district attorney's office that proves beyond all doubt that Mr. Baldwin never punched anyone. Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime, and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court."
Baldwin's next court date is on January 23.
Baldwin hosts a talk show on ABC and is best known these days for his impersonation of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.
ABC has no statement at this time.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
