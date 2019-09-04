Arts & Entertainment

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10M over ad campaign

Pop star Ariana Grande has a grand problem with Forever 21.

On Monday, the singer filed a lawsuit against the clothing company and the spin-off beauty brand Riley Rose.

Grande alleges Forever 21 stole her name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote the brands for free.

RELATED: Ariana Grande visits Johnson Space Center before Houston concert

According to Grande's lawsuit, Forever 21 wanted an endorsement deal, but Grande's team rejected the deal because the company was unwilling "to pay fair market value for a celebrity of Ms. Grande's stature."

They also allege Forever 21 used images of a look-alike model to make it look like Grande endorsed the brand.

Grande wants $10 million for the various alleged offenses including copyright infringement and common law trademark infringement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityforever 21clothinglawsuitariana grande
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
CHP investigating crash that killed bicyclist near Kerman
Firefighters battle third fire at vacant building in central Fresno this year
Pentagon sidelines 127 building projects to fund border wall
Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168
6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Show More
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
START HERE: Several displaced after overnight apartment fire, tracking Hurricane Dorian
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News