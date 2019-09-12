Arts & Entertainment

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro smashes cupcake icing Guinness World Record on 'Live'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continued its week-long run into the record books Thursday, as Buddy Valastro -- a.k.a. The Cake Boss -- smashed a Guinness World Record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.

Valastro held the previous record at 20, but after a tense 60 seconds of furious frosting, he proved he really is a boss by icing 36 cupcakes.

It's "Record Breaker Week" on "Live," and previous records include pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumping over four cars outside the studio on Monday and dancers across the city breaking the record for the most ballet dancers simultaneously "en pointe" on Tuesday.

Rocky the dog attempted to break the record for most Double Dutch-Style skips by a dog in one minute on Wednesday, but he unfortunately came up short.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrecordlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
Fresno business owner asking for help finding burglar caught on camera
Merced Co. sergeant recalls moment he was shot by domestic violence suspect
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say
Mariposa Co. dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Show More
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Hundreds gather for California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Tulare County Fair enhances security giving fair goers peace of mind
Compromise reached between Clovis Unified, parents of water polo players
2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified
More TOP STORIES News