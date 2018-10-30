ENTERTAINMENT

Cartoon Network Hotel opening in Pennsylvania next summer

Cartoon Network Hotel coming to Lancaster, Pa. in 2019.

LANCASTER, Pa. --
The worlds of 'Adventure Time' and 'The Powerpuff Girls' will come to life at a new hotel coming to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The Cartoon Network Hotel, a nine-acre property, is currently under construction and is set to open summer 2019.

Cartoon Network and Palace Entertainment, which owns Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park, made the announcement on Tuesday.

"With 165 rooms, an interactive lobby, an outdoor amphitheater, a water play zone and more, the Cartoon Network Hotel will have unique and immersive experiences around every corner," the company says.

The hotel will also feature an interchangeable show theme in each room. It also has an indoor pool, game room, kids play area, and a Cartoon Network store.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is located along Route 30 near Dutch Wonderland.

ONLINE: https://www.palaceentertainment.com/cartoonnetworkhotel/
