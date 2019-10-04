Arts & Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening boutique hotel

WACO, Texas -- From homes to hotels, the former reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping to boost tourism in Waco.

The couple is planning to tackle their next big project - a boutique hotel.

SEE MORE: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop

The couple will make their dreams come true by renovating a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Waco near their Magnolia Market.

The hotel will feature a grand ballroom, full restaurant, rooftop terrace, and café.

The hotel doesn't have a name yet, but it's slated to open by 2021.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines turn fixer upper into hot Waco restaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwacocelebrityhotel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA leads to arrest of Visalia sexual predator
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
Fresno County Army vet scammed out of life savings
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Madera County exploring options to improve dangerous intersection
Show More
Crews investigate fire at Tulare City Councilman's mansion
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
New Fresno homeless shelter lets families stay together
More TOP STORIES News