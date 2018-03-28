CALIFORNIA

Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.

In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.

The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating. An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorcaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News