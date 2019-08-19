Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is married!

(FILE) Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend a Hand And Footprint Ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

HAWAII -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is married!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, 34, tied the knot in Hawaii.



The couple celebrated their nuptials on Sunday in Johnson's home state.

They have two daughters together: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, and have been together since 2007.

The 47-year-old actor was previously married to Dany Garcia and has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone.

Just last week, "The Rock" announced that he had retired from wresting on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan." He's keeping busy with his life as a movie star with at least eight projects either in some stage of production or announced.

Among those projects is Disney's "Jungle Cruise" co-starring Emily Blunt and due out in summer 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthawaiithe rockwedding
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
Firefighters prepare for peak wildfire season
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Show More
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
More TOP STORIES News