Golden Globe Awards nominees: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' and more

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Thursday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," is announcing its nominations for awards in film and television. Films like A Star Is Born and Black Panther are expected to nab nominations.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Best Director - Motion Picture

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All The Stars" from Black Panther
Girl the in the Movies from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Allison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing in Will & Grace

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
