Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays

Fair officials confirmed on Twitter the show will go on at 8:45 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Ice Cube concert start time at the Big Fresno Fair has been delayed, according to fair officials.

The rapper and his crew have run into travel delays due to the southern California wildfires.

Fair officials confirmed on Twitter the show will go on at 8:45 p.m.

