Big Fresno Fair 2019: Info, Concerts, Tickets, Dates, what's new, what to see, and how to meet the ABC30 Action News staff

The 136th Big Fresno Fair is underway and runs until October 14th in East Central Fresno. We have what you need to know about one of the Valley's biggest events of the year!Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 7:00pmThursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:00pmFriday, October 4, 2019 - 7:00pmSaturday, October 5, 2019 - 7:00pmSunday, October 6, 2019 - 7:00pmMonday, October 7, 2019 - 7:00pmTuesday, October 8, 2019 - 7:00pmWednesday, October 9, 2019 - 7:00pmThursday, October 10, 2019 - 7:00pmFriday, October 11, 2019 - 7:00pmSaturday, October 12, 2019 - 7:00pmSunday, October 13, 2019 - 7:00pmFree with paid Fair admission.Monday, October 14, 2019 - 7:00pm11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday11:00 p.m., Sunday - ThursdayMidnight, Friday & SaturdayAdults: $12.00Children 6-12: $8.00Children 5 and under: FREESeniors 62 and over: $8.00Military: $8.00Chance Avenue Lot $15.00Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00Maple/Butler Lot $5.00The Big Fresno Fair1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, CA 93702On this day only, fairgoers will have the chance to get into the Fair for just $5 all day long!Big Fresno Fair Facebook fans, Twitter and Instagram followers will get into the Fair FREE from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 only. A link to a special barcode with instructions on redemption will be posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram the day prior. Plus, this day is also $2 Carnival Rides where every ride is just $2 per ride all day long!-Seniors 62 and BETTER are able to enjoy the Fair for free 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.-Admission is FREE to persons with disabilities from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; one chaperone admitted for free with each person that requires assistance. After 1 p.m., price for persons with disabilities and their chaperones goes up to $4 each.Admission is just half price all day long! That means Adult Admission is $6, then Seniors, Military and Child Admission is just $4!On Sun-Maid Kids' Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long!The Big Fresno Fair will be offering a special $4 "Fill the Need" admission ticket that is good for Thursday, October 10 at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair!You can get into the Fair for free when you bring 5 or more canned food or other non-perishable food items per person from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).12:30pm - 2:30pm: Liz Harrison, Tony Cabrera & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Gilbert Magallon4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong12:30pm - 2:30pm: Stephen Hicks & Tony Cabrera & Rhonda Murphy4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale YurongNoon - 3:00pm: Brianna Mellon & Stephen Hicks3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Vanessa Vasconcelos6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale YurongNoon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Liz Harrison3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim7:00pm-8:00pm: Sontaya Rose12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Nathalie Granda4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Warren Armstrong4:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Margot Kim4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong12:30pm - 2:30pm: Shayla Girardin & Amanda Venegas4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Brandon JohansenNoon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Cristina Davies3:00pm - 6:00pm: Brandon Johansen & Amanda Venegas6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Kevin MussoNoon - 3:00pm: Nathalie Granda & Shayla Girardin3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Sara Sandrik & Graciela Moreno6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Jason Oliveira12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Reuben Contreras4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison