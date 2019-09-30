big fresno fair

Big Fresno Fair 2019: Info, Concerts, Tickets, Dates, what's new, what to see, and how to meet the ABC30 Action News staff

The 136th Big Fresno Fair is underway and runs until October 14th in East Central Fresno. We have what you need to know about one of the Valley's biggest events of the year!

  • Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley

  • Big Fresno Fair unveils giant statue in honor of Police Chief Jerry Dyer


    • CONCERT SCHEDULE


    Chris Janson
    Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Creedence Clearwater Revisited
    Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Keith Sweat
    Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Zara Larsson
    Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Christian Nodal
    Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Paul Anka
    Monday, October 7, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Newsboys United
    Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Tower Of Power & War
    Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Ice Cube
    Friday, October 11, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots
    Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    Festival Del Mariachi
    Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Free with paid Fair admission.

    Willie Nelson
    Monday, October 14, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Click here to buy tickets

    HELPFUL INFORMATION


    Gates Open:
    11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday
    10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday

    Gates Close:
    11:00 p.m., Sunday - Thursday
    Midnight, Friday & Saturday

    Admission Prices:
    Adults: $12.00
    Children 6-12: $8.00
    Children 5 and under: FREE
    Seniors 62 and over: $8.00
    Military: $8.00

    Parking Prices:
    Chance Avenue Lot $15.00
    Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00
    Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00
    Maple/Butler Lot $5.00

    Address:
    The Big Fresno Fair
    1121 S. Chance Ave.
    Fresno, CA 93702
    (Click here to open in Google Maps)

    Map:


    SPECIAL OFFER DAYS



    $5 ENTRY DAY: Wednesday, Oct. 2
    On this day only, fairgoers will have the chance to get into the Fair for just $5 all day long!

    FANS & FOLLOWERS DAY & $2 CARNIVAL RIDES: Thursday, Oct. 3
    Big Fresno Fair Facebook fans, Twitter and Instagram followers will get into the Fair FREE from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 only. A link to a special barcode with instructions on redemption will be posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram the day prior. Plus, this day is also $2 Carnival Rides where every ride is just $2 per ride all day long!

    SENIORS' DAY & SPECIAL INTEREST DAY: Monday, Oct. 7
    -Seniors 62 and BETTER are able to enjoy the Fair for free 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    -Admission is FREE to persons with disabilities from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; one chaperone admitted for free with each person that requires assistance. After 1 p.m., price for persons with disabilities and their chaperones goes up to $4 each.

    HALF PRICE DAY: Tuesday, Oct. 8
    Admission is just half price all day long! That means Adult Admission is $6, then Seniors, Military and Child Admission is just $4!

    KID'S DAY: Wednesday, Oct. 9
    On Sun-Maid Kids' Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long!

    FILL THE NEED DAY: Thursday, Oct. 10
    The Big Fresno Fair will be offering a special $4 "Fill the Need" admission ticket that is good for Thursday, October 10 at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair!

    FEED THE NEED DAY: Monday, Oct. 14
    You can get into the Fair for free when you bring 5 or more canned food or other non-perishable food items per person from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

    MEET THE ABC30 STAFF


    Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).

    Wednesday, October 2
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Liz Harrison, Tony Cabrera & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison



    Thursday, October 3
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Gilbert Magallon
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong

    Friday, October 4
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Stephen Hicks & Tony Cabrera & Rhonda Murphy
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong

    Saturday, October 5
    Noon - 3:00pm: Brianna Mellon & Stephen Hicks
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Vanessa Vasconcelos
    6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong



    Sunday, October 6
    Noon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Liz Harrison
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim
    6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson

    Monday, October 7
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim
    7:00pm-8:00pm: Sontaya Rose

    Tuesday, October 8
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Nathalie Granda
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno



    Wednesday, October 9
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Warren Armstrong
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso

    Thursday, October 10
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Margot Kim
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong

    Friday, October 11
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Shayla Girardin & Amanda Venegas
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
    7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Brandon Johansen

    Saturday, October 12
    Noon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Cristina Davies
    3:00pm - 6:00pm: Brandon Johansen & Amanda Venegas
    6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Kevin Musso

    Sunday, October 13
    Noon - 3:00pm: Nathalie Granda & Shayla Girardin
    3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Sara Sandrik & Graciela Moreno
    6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Jason Oliveira

    Monday, October 14
    12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Reuben Contreras
    4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison
