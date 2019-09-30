Big Fresno Fair 2019: Info, Concerts, Tickets, Dates, what's new, what to see, and how to meet the ABC30 Action News staff

TOP STORIES
CONCERT SCHEDULE
Chris Janson
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - 7:00pm
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
Thursday, October 3, 2019 - 7:00pm
Keith Sweat
Friday, October 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
Zara Larsson
Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 7:00pm
Christian Nodal
Sunday, October 6, 2019 - 7:00pm
Paul Anka
Monday, October 7, 2019 - 7:00pm
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - 7:00pm
Newsboys United
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - 7:00pm
Tower Of Power & War
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 7:00pm
Ice Cube
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 7:00pm
Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 7:00pm
Festival Del Mariachi
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 7:00pm
Free with paid Fair admission.
Willie Nelson
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 7:00pm
HELPFUL INFORMATION
Gates Open:
11:00 a.m., Monday - Friday
10:00 a.m., Saturday & Sunday
Gates Close:
11:00 p.m., Sunday - Thursday
Midnight, Friday & Saturday
Admission Prices:
Adults: $12.00
Children 6-12: $8.00
Children 5 and under: FREE
Seniors 62 and over: $8.00
Military: $8.00
Parking Prices:
Chance Avenue Lot $15.00
Butler Avenue & Infield Lots $10.00
Cedar/Kings Canyon Lot $5.00
Maple/Butler Lot $5.00
Address:
The Big Fresno Fair
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, CA 93702
Map:
SPECIAL OFFER DAYS
$5 ENTRY DAY: Wednesday, Oct. 2
On this day only, fairgoers will have the chance to get into the Fair for just $5 all day long!
FANS & FOLLOWERS DAY & $2 CARNIVAL RIDES: Thursday, Oct. 3
Big Fresno Fair Facebook fans, Twitter and Instagram followers will get into the Fair FREE from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 only. A link to a special barcode with instructions on redemption will be posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram the day prior. Plus, this day is also $2 Carnival Rides where every ride is just $2 per ride all day long!
SENIORS' DAY & SPECIAL INTEREST DAY: Monday, Oct. 7
-Seniors 62 and BETTER are able to enjoy the Fair for free 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
-Admission is FREE to persons with disabilities from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; one chaperone admitted for free with each person that requires assistance. After 1 p.m., price for persons with disabilities and their chaperones goes up to $4 each.
HALF PRICE DAY: Tuesday, Oct. 8
Admission is just half price all day long! That means Adult Admission is $6, then Seniors, Military and Child Admission is just $4!
KID'S DAY: Wednesday, Oct. 9
On Sun-Maid Kids' Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long!
FILL THE NEED DAY: Thursday, Oct. 10
The Big Fresno Fair will be offering a special $4 "Fill the Need" admission ticket that is good for Thursday, October 10 at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair!
FEED THE NEED DAY: Monday, Oct. 14
You can get into the Fair for free when you bring 5 or more canned food or other non-perishable food items per person from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
MEET THE ABC30 STAFF
Come visit the ABC30 Table Mountian Event Center near the Chance Avenue Gate. Below is a list of times that your favorite Action News journalists will be at the Event Center signing pictures and giving away free items (while supplies last).
Wednesday, October 2
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Liz Harrison, Tony Cabrera & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison
Thursday, October 3
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Corin Hoggard & Gilbert Magallon
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
Friday, October 4
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Stephen Hicks & Tony Cabrera & Rhonda Murphy
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong
Saturday, October 5
Noon - 3:00pm: Brianna Mellon & Stephen Hicks
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Tony Cabrera & Vanessa Vasconcelos
6:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong
Sunday, October 6
Noon - 3:00pm: Warren Armstrong & Liz Harrison
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Sontaya Rose & Margot Kim
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Brian Johnson
Monday, October 7
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Amanda Venegas & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Margot Kim
7:00pm-8:00pm: Sontaya Rose
Tuesday, October 8
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Nathalie Granda
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Graciela Moreno
Wednesday, October 9
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Warren Armstrong
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Kevin Musso
Thursday, October 10
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Cory James & Margot Kim
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Dale Yurong
Friday, October 11
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Shayla Girardin & Amanda Venegas
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Warren Armstrong
7:00pm - 8:00 pm: Brandon Johansen
Saturday, October 12
Noon - 3:00pm: Corin Hoggard & Cristina Davies
3:00pm - 6:00pm: Brandon Johansen & Amanda Venegas
6:00 pm- 8:00pm: Kevin Musso
Sunday, October 13
Noon - 3:00pm: Nathalie Granda & Shayla Girardin
3:00 pm- 6:00pm: Sara Sandrik & Graciela Moreno
6:00 pm - 8:00pm: Jason Oliveira
Monday, October 14
12:30pm - 2:30pm: Graciela Moreno & Reuben Contreras
4:00pm - 8:00pm: Liz Harrison