SPIRIT OF GIVING

Following Tyler Perry's lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid Rock spend $81K spreading Christmas joy!

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a "pretty Nashville proud moment."

On Twitter, Kid Rock said "great idea!" in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.


Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock's manager later came into the store to make the payment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcharitywalmartspirit of givingmusicrock musicTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRIT OF GIVING
'Charlie's Cooler:' Widow carries on husband's good deeds
Community raises money to give car to needy San Ramon family
More spirit of giving
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
3 best family-friendly and learning events in Fresno this week
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Show More
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
More News