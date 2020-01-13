Matchbox Twenty coming to Save Mart Center in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Matchbox Twenty announced it is heading out on tour this summer, and the group plans to make a stop in Fresno.The band will play at the Save Mart Center on September 20 at 7:30 p.m.It's the first time the group has been on tour since 2017. The band's frontman, Rob Thomas, is currently on tour after releasing his fourth solo album, "Chip Tooth Smile."Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 17, at noon. Ticket prices start at $39.50.